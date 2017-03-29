Senate intel panel working on Russia probe



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Wednesday, March 29, about congressional maneuvering around investigations into Russian meddling into United States politics (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

3:23 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman said his panel’s “challenge” is to answer for Americans whether President Donald Trump was directly involved in Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., called the investigation the biggest he’s seen since he was elected to Congress. He said that despite his support for Trump in the election, he can lead an impartial investigation.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the top Democrat on the committee, said he had confidence in Burr.

The lawmakers said the committee has neared completion of a review of thousands of documents related to the investigation. The Senate panel holds its first public hearing on Thursday.

2:50 p.m.

Warner said the panel “will get to the bottom” of Russia’s interference.

The stakes for the Senate investigation have been heightened given the disarray with the House investigation into Russia. Democrats have called on Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chair of the House committee, to recuse himself over his close relationship with the Trump administration.

Burr said the Senate committee has contacted 20 individuals about sitting for interviews. Among them is Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who has acknowledged meetings with Russians during the transition.

10:45 a.m.

A Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee wants a thorough review of the financial relationships between Russia and President Trump and his associates.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., made his request in a letter to Sen. Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Warner.

Wyden said it’s important for the committee to separate fact from speculation amid reports that several individuals received funds from Russia.

In an interview last August, former national security adviser Michael Flynn acknowledged being paid by Russia’s government-backed television network.

Wyden also said that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., stated in 2008 that Russians make up a “pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets.”

3:34 a.m.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee refuses to step away from its investigation.

Chairman Devin Nunes responded “Why would I?” when asked if he should recuse himself.

Democrats contend Nunes’ loyalty to Trump might be greater than his commitment to leading an independent investigation.

Nunes met with a secret source on White House grounds to review classified material. He said the material showed Trump associates’ communications had been captured in “incidental” surveillance of foreigners.

Trump used Nunes’ revelations to defend his unproven claim that former President Barack Obama tapped phones at Trump Tower.