Spicer: ‘Stop shaking your head’



WASHINGTON (AP) It was the kind of public scolding a teacher might give a student in a classroom. Except in this case, the scolding was delivered by the White House Press Secretary to a veteran reporter who has covered the presidency for some time.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer told American Urban Radio Networks’ White House correspondent April Ryan to “stop shaking your head” during a testy exchange at his press briefing on Tuesday, March 28.

Ryan seemed to irk Spicer when she asked how the Trump administration would try to revamp its image after a series of stories that have put it on the defensive.

Spicer responded that Ryan had an “agenda” and admonished her to “at some point, report the facts.”

Several of her fellow journalists — as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — came to Ryan’s defense, saying Spicer was over the line and condescending toward her.