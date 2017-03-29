Trump’s top health official gets bipartisan grilling



WASHINGTON (AP) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price got a strong pushback from lawmakers of both parties over the Trump administration’s proposed cuts in medical research, public health, and social service programs.

Price also dodged repeated attempts Wednesday, March 29, by Democrats to flush out the administration’s next move on “Obamacare.” President Donald Trump’s push to repeal the healthcare law failed because of disagreement among Republicans.

Price told the House committee that oversees his budget “this is a tough budget year.”

When Democrats accused him of trying to dismantle vital services, he shot back: “It is not the goal of this secretary to deconstruct the department.”

Democrats pummeled Price with a phrase used by administration strategist Stephen Bannon, that “deconstruction of the administrative state” was Trump’s mission.