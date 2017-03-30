Album with rare 1860s Harriet Tubman photo sells for $161K

NEW YORK (AP) An album containing a rare photograph of 19th century abolitionist and Underground Railroad hero Harriet Tubman, was sold at a New York City auction for $161,000.

An official with Swann Galleries said the circa late 1860s image and other items in the album sold Thursday, March 30, for a hammer price of $130,000, plus a $31,000 auctioneer fee. The album had an estimated sale price of $20,000 to $30,000.

The winning bid was made by phone by Lion Heart Autographs, a Manhattan-based dealer.

The Tubman photo shows her seated on a chair and was taken in Auburn in central New York in 1868 or 1869.

The Maryland-born Tubman led escaped slaves to freedom before and during the Civil War. She settled in Auburn after the war and is buried there.