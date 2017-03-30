Historian, journalist and activist Roger Wilkins dies at 85



WASHINGTON (AP) Roger Wilkins, a historian, journalist, and activist who held a key civil rights post in the Johnson administration, has died. He was 85.

Wilkins’ wife, Patricia King, said he died Sunday, March 26, at an assisted-living facility in Kensington, Md. King said the cause of death was complications from dementia.

As an editorial writer, Wilkins helped The Washington Post win a Pulitzer for its Watergate coverage. Most recently, Wilkins was a history professor at George Mason University in Virginia.

In his 1982 memoir, he described the unconscious racism he saw as “the lead black in white institutions for 16 years.”

His uncle Roy Wilkins was the longtime executive director of the NAACP. Decades later, his daughter Elizabeth worked in the presidential campaign of then-Sen. Barack Obama.