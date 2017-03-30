Living by the sword: Carving a niche making warrior blades



NEW HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) John Lundemo lives by the sword.

The upstate New York man has carved out a niche making high-end swords that look like they should be pulled from a stone, swung by a Samurai or thrust on Game of Thrones.

The swords can stretch up to six feet and sell for upward of $1,500. While not precisely like the weapons wielded by gladiators, these weapons are built to be used — even if it’s for slashing through milk jugs in the backyard.

Experts say such pop culture hits as Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings helped drive interest in a growing market.

Lundemo’s swords are on the high end of a business that includes dozens of manufacturers selling replicas, fantasy swords, and bargain blades for less than $100.