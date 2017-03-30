NCAA plans to review ‘bathroom bill’ deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 30, about the compromise proposal to overturn North Carolina’s “bathroom law” (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

6:45 p.m.

NCAA President Mark Emmert told reporters the association’s board of governors would have to discuss the new legislation before deciding whether they’re comfortable hosting neutral-site championships in the state again.

He said that process could take several days or more.

NCAA officials previously said they were deciding on four years of neutral-site championship locations and wouldn’t put any in North Carolina if the law known as House Bill 2 was still on the books.

The sports governing body removed neutral-site championships from the state for the current school year.

5:45 p.m.

The Atlantic Coast Conference also was considering whether to return championship events to North Carolina.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford issued a statement indicating no decisions had been made. But he said the presidents of the conference’s universities would “reopen the discussion” about holding neutral site championships in the state.

4:40 p.m.

North Carolina’s commerce secretary said he would start calling companies that have avoided North Carolina now that the state lawmakers have repealed the bathroom bill.

Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland spoke as Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill.

In an interview after remarks at the Charlotte Regional Partnership awards banquet, Copeland told The Charlotte Observer he would contact companies that publicly canceled plans to expand in North Carolina. Those companies included PayPal, which was considering a 400-job expansion.

He said the department would try to get back every company that wouldn’t locate or expand in North Carolina because of HB2. But he said the transformation of North Carolina’s image wouldn’t happen instantaneously.

The American Civil Liberties Union and gay and transgender activists complain that the new law still denies them certain protections from discrimination.

4:10 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Cooper signed the bill despite criticisms from transgender rights community members who said the new measure still denies them discrimination protection. They demanded nothing less than full repeal.

Cooper acknowledged it was not a perfect deal and stopped short of many things the state needed to do.

Some conservatives also condemned the compromise, saying the current law should have been left in place.

After a year of backlash, the compromise plan was announced Wednesday night. It was worked out under mounting pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to take away more sporting events.

2:45 p.m.

The rollback of North Carolina’s bathroom bill didn’t satisfy at least one member of Bruce Springsteen’s band, which canceled a concert last year because of the law.

“It ain’t over until the LGBT community and the ACLU say it’s over,” tweeted guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

In April, Springsteen and the band canceled their show in Greensboro because of HB2, which Van Zandt described as an “evil virus.”

The new law eliminated a rule on transgender bathroom use. It also said state legislators — not local government or school officials — were in charge of policy on public restrooms.

House Bill 2 had also restricted local governments’ ability to enact nondiscrimination ordinances. Under the bill signed by the governor, local governments can’t pass new nondiscrimination protections for workplaces, hotels, and restaurants until December 2020.

1:35 p.m.

After being passed by the North Carolina General Assembly, the compromise bathroom bill repeal was sent to Gov. Cooper’s office.

Not everyone was pleased with the deal. Social conservatives preferred to have House Bill 2 stay on the books.

1:10 p.m.

LGBT and civil rights activists in North Carolina are decrying a deal they say replaces one discriminatory law with another.

Equality North Carolina Executive Director Chris Sgro said legal challenges could follow if state legislators approved a measure replacing House Bill 2.

Sgro said if the General Assembly’s Republican majority and the Democratic governor enacted their negotiated deal, it would postpone LGBT protections for four years until local governments could be allowed to tackle changes.

North Carolina NAACP President the Rev. William Barber said the new bill was convoluted and was a furtherance of discrimination.

11:45 a.m.

Two-thirds of North Carolina’s 50 senators approved the measure to repeal the state’s contentious LGBT bathroom bill.

One of the sponsors of House Bill 2, Sen. Dan Bishop, spoke out against the new deal.

10:15 a.m.

A transgender man who works at the University of North Carolina, Joaquin Carcano, spoke against the deal during a state Senate committee meeting.

Carcano said this proposal didn’t repeal House Bill 2 but only replaced it with a “new form of violence” against LGBT people and was sacrificing “our lives and our safety for the sake of basketball.”

9:20 a.m.

Gay rights activists were across the street from the Executive Mansion, protesting the deal to repeal HB2.

The demonstrators tried to get the attention of Democratic lawmakers as they made their way to a caucus meeting held by the governor. Others held placards and pleaded with lawmakers to oppose the measure.

8:55 a.m.

The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the plan to replace North Carolina’s law dealing with LGBT rights.

The ACLU issued a statement urging lawmakers to vote against the plan announced late Wednesday by Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Cooper, a Democrat.

The statement noted the proposal would keep anti-LBGT provisions of the law in place and continue to single out transgender people. The ACLU also said Cooper should veto the measure if the Republican-dominated legislature approved it.

Legislative leaders and Cooper hoped the version up for a vote would remove obstacles to expanding business and attracting sporting events.