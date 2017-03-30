NTSB to begin probe of Texas bus-truck crash that killed 13



UVALDE, Texas (AP) Federal investigators got their first look at the scene of a head-on collision in South Texas involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 12 senior adult church members and their bus driver.

A Texas Department of Public Safety official reported one of two bus survivors died late Wednesday, March 29, and the pickup truck driver was in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams said the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said 11 bus occupants and the driver were dead at the scene of the midday crash.

The following timeline is from Wednesday (all times Central Daylight Time).

10:20 p.m.

DPS Lt. Hernandez confirmed an additional crash victim died at a San Antonio hospital. Hernandez said the bus driver and 11 passengers were killed in the crash and two people survived. There were 14 total people aboard the bus and only the driver in the pickup truck.

Hernandez said the lone remaining survivor from the bus was in critical condition.

The bus was carrying senior adult members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, home from a three-day retreat.

7:20 p.m.

DPS Sgt. Conrad Hein said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County about 75 miles (120.7 km) west of San Antonio between a pickup truck and a white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

6:00 p.m.

News of the deadly crash drew condolences from Gov. Greg Abbott.

In a statement, Abbott said he and his wife, Cecilia, extended their “deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today’s tragic event.” He said they were “saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected.”

The governor added that he and his wife “thank the first responders working on the scene” and “ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

5:50 p.m.

In a statement posted on the First Baptist Church’s website, officials said the members had attended a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about 9 miles (14.5 km) north of the crash site.

The statement said church officials were “ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy.”