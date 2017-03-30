Spacewalking astronauts salvage job, back inside



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) Developments on Thursday, March 30, about a spacewalk at the International Space Station (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

2:33 p.m.

Two astronauts were back inside following their spacewalk that took an unintended turn when a piece of equipment got away.

Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough, lost a vital cloth shield for the space station midway through their spacewalk. Mission Control quickly came up with a plan for a patch, which worked. A NASA official said the lost shield, essentially 18 pounds of fabric, posed no threat to the orbiting complex.

Whitson now holds the women’s record for eight spacewalks and accumulated time at around 53 hours. The previous record was set by former space station resident Sunita Williams.

Thursday’s spacewalk lasted seven hours.

11:55 a.m.

A NASA official said there was no chance the space station would be struck by a piece of thermal shielding that got away from the spacewalking astronauts.

Nearly two hours later, the shield was seen as a white speck in the distance.

10:30 a.m.

A NASA official said the shield that got away from the astronauts would be monitored to make sure it didn’t come back and hit the station.

The shielding protects against micrometeorite debris.

It was one of four shield pieces installed in a hole left by a newly relocated docking port.

7:40 a.m.

The world’s oldest and most experienced spacewoman stepped into space towards another record, this time for spacewalking.

Peggy Whitson floated out on the eighth spacewalk of her career, 250 miles up at the International Space Station.

Whitson and her spacewalking partner, Shane Kimbrough, completed prep work on a docking port. Kimbrough disconnected the port during a spacewalk on March 24. Flight controllers in Houston moved it to a new location two days later and it will now serve as a parking spot for future commercial crew capsules.

Whitson, 57, has been in orbit since November.