SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for an evening liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, March 30. It will be the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a launch for NASA.

SpaceX refurbished and tested the booster, which still had its original engines. It’ll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES got a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but an official wouldn’t say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES called it a “big step” for everyone.

SpaceX hopes to save time and money through recycling.