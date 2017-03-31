Commuters begin adjusting to interstate closure



ATLANTA (AP) Developments on Friday, March 31, about the collapse of a section of an interstate in Atlanta (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

1:20 p.m.

Officials said commuter behavior shifted quickly after a section of Interstate 85 collapsed during a massive fire, shutting down the busy highway for at least the next several months.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said there was a 70 percent decrease during the morning commute in the number of cars on the sections of I-85 leading up to the now-closed section. There was also a 20 to 25 percent increase in traffic on the major roads surrounding the interstate, he said.

Keith Parker, CEO of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, or MARTA, said there was a 25 percent surge in ridership and a nearly 80 percent increase in sales in the same time span.

It’s “an opportunity to make sure everyone knows that there are alternatives to driving alone,” Parker said.

1:00 p.m.

Federal transportation officials awarded $10 million in emergency funds to help repair the collapsed section of I-85.

A U.S. Department of Transportation news release indicated Secretary Elaine Chao spoke to Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and let him know about the money. The overpass collapsed during Thursday’s afternoon rush hour after a massive fire broke out beneath the interstate in an area used to store construction materials.

The agency’s release noted the “quick release” funding would be used to restore emergency access and begin the most critical repairs in the next few weeks. The funds for short-term repairs “can make long-term repair work possible in the weeks ahead.”

The bridge was built in 1953 and reconstructed in 1985 to accommodate higher traffic volumes.

12:10 p.m.

Gov. Deal said the federal government would offer help that will let the state, city, and private contractors “immediately” assess the damage and begin repairs.

Deal’s statement said officials with the Federal Highway Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation joined state officials for a morning briefing.

The governor warned the repair would be a long process. Deal said beams for a new bridge would have to be manufactured, tested, transported, and individually installed.

He said public safety was the primary concern and asked for patience and understanding.

11:10 a.m.

Commuters in Atlanta struggled to get to work on time the morning after the highway collapsed, forcing them to find alternate routes.

Connie Bailey-Blake of Dacula, 37 miles northeast of Atlanta, was catching a MARTA commuter train to reach her job in downtown Atlanta. She typically drives 46 miles to work, often using the interstate.

“The first few days are going to be difficult,” Baily-Blake said.

She arrived at the train station at 9:15 a.m. — 15 minutes past when her work day was supposed to start.

Amelia Ford, who lives in Atlanta, opted to find another route to work by car, and said it took her 45 minutes to travel 3 miles from her home to the nearest open interstate exit. She said other drivers were being “surprisingly, pretty patient.”

10:00 a.m.

A man who was watching as the highway collapsed said he heard several explosions under the bridge and then a slow rumbling as the structure fell.

Bobby Barnhart works in sales for a financial technology company near the interstate. He said he and his colleagues were watching from about 60 yards away as the fire raged and the bridge went down.

“It was a loud, muted rumble. It was a big sound. You could feel the vibrations,” he said.

With the interstate closed in both directions, he said his commute to work on nearby streets was much more jammed than usual, taking him about 30 minutes rather than the normal 10 to 15 minutes.

9:20 a.m.

Bridge inspectors determined the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 sustained damage from the fire that caused the adjacent northbound section to collapse and would need to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Transportation Department Commissioner McMurry said in a news release the extent of the fire-related damage would require extensive reconstruction to ensure driver safety.

McMurry said the agency had not been able to assess the full extent of the damage because of lingering hotspots. He said it was unclear how long the reconstruction will take but that it was expected to be time consuming.

Authorities were still working to determine how the fire started.

8:45 a.m.

Streets in Atlanta were clogged with traffic during the morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, MARTA added extra trains to accommodate additional passengers who might try to avoid the roads altogether.

MARTA CEO Parker told The Associated Press the transit system was seeing strong crowds but that everything was going well.

He urged people to remember that trains can get people from the system’s northernmost points to downtown in about 20 minutes and a trip between downtown and the airport takes about 15 minutes.

5:45 a.m.

The interstate, which carries 250,000 cars a day, is a major thoroughfare for traffic heading north and south through Atlanta. Georgia State Patrol Commissioner Mark McDonough said the bridge collapse effectively “puts a cork in the bottle.”

4:40 a.m.

Transportation Department Commissioner McMurry said the collapse “will have a tremendous impact on travel.”

Traffic was bumper to bumper on nearby streets Thursday night while people scrambled to find alternate routes.

However, officials said no one was hurt despite dramatic images of towering flames and smoke.