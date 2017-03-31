Family recognized stolen Rockwell painting by pool-cue hole



PHILADELPHIA (AP) A New Jersey family that lost a Norman Rockwell painting in a burglary more than 40 years ago has gotten it back thanks to the FBI.

The Grant family knew the painting was theirs because it still had damage from where their father had struck it with a pool cue.

The 1919 painting depicts a boy sleeping on the ground with his dozing dog beside a hoe he should be using for chores.

An FBI official said the work ended up with an antiques dealer who thought it was a copy but could never sell it. The official said he isn’t suspected of a crime.

The Grants said their father paid $50 for the painting after damaging it at a friend’s house.

The painting is believed to be worth more than $1 million.