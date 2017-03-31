Sessions: Ferguson emblem of tense relationship with police



ST. LOUIS (AP) Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Ferguson, Mo., became “an emblem of the tense relationship” between law enforcement and those it serves, especially minority communities.

Sessions was in St. Louis Friday, March 31, for a speech to law enforcement leaders. He told them the Justice Department will work with them to battle the rising tide of violent crime in America.

Sessions said police misconduct must be addressed. But he said police work has become increasingly difficult in what he called “an age of viral videos and targeted killings of police.” He said law enforcement has been “unfairly maligned and blamed for the unacceptable deeds of a few bad actors.”

Ferguson, a St. Louis suburb, became a flashpoint for racial tension after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.