France beefs up security following Russia blast



ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Developments on Monday, April 3, about the explosion on a train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (all times Russia Current Time).

7:05 p.m.

France’s Interior Ministry reinforced security measures on public transport in the Paris region after the deadly bomb blast.

French Interior Minister Mathias Fekl said in a statement the decision was a “measure of precaution” after the explosion in St. Petersburg.

The statement provided no further information about the reinforced security, and Fekl’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Armed soldiers patrol subways, airports, museums, and other sites around France as part of heightened security measures imposed after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015.

The French Embassy in Russia urged French citizens anywhere in the country to exercise “the most extreme vigilance” and avoid public transport.

6:50 p.m.

Russian law enforcement agencies confirmed another explosive device was found and defused at Vosstaniya Square station and was rigged with shrapnel.

The Interfax news agency said it contained up to 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of explosives.

6:10 p.m.

Russia’s health minister said 10 people died in the blast. Veronika Skvortsova, said on live television that seven people were killed on the spot, another died in an ambulance heading for a hospital and two others died at the hospital.

5:55 p.m.

Russian news reports said a security camera caught a person who could be responsible for a blast on the St. Petersburg subway.

The Interfax news agency cited an unidentified source who said the suspect in the blast might have left the explosive device in a bag. It didn’t explain why the man was believed to be the culprit.

5:10 p.m.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said he learned of the deadly explosion in St. Petersburg “with deep sorrow.”

Gabriel said it appeared to be “a perfidious attack against innocent people.”

4:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said investigators were looking into whether the subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

“Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened,” he said.

Putin was in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

4:15 p.m.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced security would be tightened at all critical transport facilities following the subway blast.

3:45 p.m.

Video footage posted on social media website showed a train with mangled doors at a platform. Frantic commuters reached out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone was there and shouting “Call an ambulance!”

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov told news agencies Tass and Interfax that the explosion looked like a terrorist attack.