OSHA investigating deadly St. Louis explosion



ST. LOUIS (AP) Developments on Monday, April 3, about the deadly explosion of a boiler in an industrial area of south St. Louis (all times Central Daylight Time).

11:30 a.m.

Federal workplace safety investigators were at the scene of an industrial boiler explosion that killed three people and hospitalized four others.

Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said OSHA investigators arrived at Loy-Lange Box Co. not long after the blast.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said the explosion launched a boiler the size of a van through the box company’s roof and slammed much of it down hundreds of feet away in a neighboring laundry business.

Jenkerson said one person at the box company and two at the laundry were killed.

Allen said OSHA’s records show that Loy-Lange was cited in 2016 for an unspecified “general requirement” and paid a $3,741 fine, half of what OSHA initially assessed. It wasn’t clear if that citation was related to the boiler or other equipment.

10:00 a.m.

Fire Chief Jenkerson said the boiler was a cast iron cylinder about 8 or 9 feet long and 4 feet in diameter, weighing about 1 1/2 tons.

One person at Faultless Healthcare Linen was pinned under the boiler but fire department responders were able to free the victim.

A piece of pipe about 8 feet long pierced the roof of the nearby Pioneer Industrial Corp., but no one was injured there.