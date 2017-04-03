Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits California



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday, April 3, at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom.

Last June, the U.K. voted to leave the European Union sparking outrage in Scotland where the majority was opposed. Sturgeon said Scotland plans to hold a referendum on Scottish independence sometime between fall 2018 and spring 2019.

Sturgeon told The Associated Press she came to the U.S. to strengthen Scotland’s trade and business relationships with “one of its most important markets.”

Sturgeon also toured Tesla Motors’ Silicon Valley facility and discussed connecting Scottish women entrepreneurs with American investors.

She was scheduled to speak at Stanford University on Tuesday before heading to New York.