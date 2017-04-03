Latest from KNTU:

Texas deputy constable fatally shot after arriving for work

0
By on · News


BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) A deputy constable died on Monday, April 3, after being shot moments after arriving for work at a Houston-area courthouse.

Authorities at a brief news conference did not indicate a motive for the shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood. A manhunt was underway for the gunman.

Greenwood was airlifted to a Houston hospital where he died. He was a 30-year law enforcement veteran.

The shooting occurred in Baytown, east of Houston. It led to the lockdown of a nearby high school and a broad response by law enforcement as authorities closed intersections as part of their search for the suspect.

Access to businesses in the area was limited as authorities conducted their search.

Share.

Related Posts