Trump welcomes Egyptian president



WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump welcomed Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to the White House on Monday, April 3.

Trump greeted him with a handshake before the pair headed inside.

Trump repeatedly mentioned Egypt as one of the Muslim-majority allies the U.S. should maintain its partnership with in the fight against extremists like the Islamic State group.

The White House welcome came after a tense relationship between Egypt’s leader and the previous administration.

Former President Barack Obama never invited el-Sissi to the White House and allowed his administration to repeatedly admonish his government over its human rights record. Obama also briefly suspended some U.S. military aid.