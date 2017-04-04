Bill O’Reilly doesn’t discuss claims



NEW YORK (AP) Developments on Monday, April 3, about sexual-harassment allegations at Fox News (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

9:15 p.m.

In his first show back at work., Bill O’Reilly didn’t discuss the harassment allegations detailed against him over the weekend.

The top-rated cable news host had segments on Democrats opposing President Trump and a story with contributor Jesse Watters visiting Columbia University to ask if Fox News Channel was welcome there.

But he made no mention of The New York Times’ exhaustive story on him on Sunday’s front page, outlining how five women who said O’Reilly had either sexually harassed or verbally abused him had been paid a total of $13 million in settlements.

6:45 p.m.

New York City’s Commission on Human Rights said it hasn’t received a claim calling for an investigation into O’Reilly over sexual-harassment allegations from a former guest.

A spokesman for the commission said no claim had been filed. Claims have to address activity that happened in New York and must be filed within a year of an alleged infraction.

6:15 p.m.

Car company Mercedes-Benz said it was pulling ads from The O’Reilly Factor because of host O’Reilly’s sexual-harassment “controversy.”

Mercedes-Benz called the allegations “disturbing.” The company said given the importance of women in every aspect of its business it doesn’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise its products.

Representatives for Fox News and owner 21st Century Fox have not responded to questions.

2:00 p.m.

Attorney Lisa Bloom called for New York City’s Commission on Human Rights to conduct an independent investigation of sexual harassment allegations against O’Reilly.

Bloom represents Wendy Walsh, a former regular guest on The O’Reilly Factor. Walsh claims her appearances on the show dried up after she refused to go to O’Reilly’s bedroom following a 2013 dinner in Los Angeles.

Walsh said she came forward because she was told by a New York Times reporter that many of the women who have accused O’Reilly of harassment are bound by gag orders. She said she is not bound by any such agreement and the statute of limitations has passed for her to sue.

“Nobody can silence me because my voice is not for sale,” Walsh said. “Nobody can buy my voice.”

12:00 p.m.

Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against deposed chief executive Roger Ailes, saying she was denied opportunities after rebuffing his advances and current management sought to keep her complaints quiet.

Roginsky said a promised position on the Fox show The Five never happened after she rejected Ailes’ sexual advances.

In a complaint filed in New York state Supreme Court, Roginsky said she was pressured to join “Team Roger” to defend Ailes when Gretchen Carlson filed the initial harassment complaint against him but that she refused. Roginsky is being represented by Carlson’s legal team.

The lawsuit came after a the New York Times report that Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox or host Bill O’Reilly paid $13 million to five women since 2002 to settle cases where they alleged inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly. Ailes left the network last summer after allegations the he made unwanted sexual advances against women. Ailes has denied those charges.

Roginsky said even though current Fox executive Bill Shine was aware of her complaint, she was never contacted by the law firm investigating harassment charges against Ailes, and has continued to be denied advancement opportunities.