Dyson can’t hold lead as Rangers lose to Indians



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) The Texas Rangers started the new season off strong by taking an early 5-1 lead over the Cleveland Indians, but it was all Indians after that as they stormed back to win the game 8-5 on Monday, April 3.

The pitching matchup for Opening Day featured two of the top pitchers in baseball with Corey Kluber for Cleveland and Yu Darvish for Texas in front of 48,350 fans.

The Rangers got on the board first with a second inning line drive home run by second baseman Rougned Odor, just days removed from signing a new six-year, $49.5 million deal.

After the Indians tied the score at 1-1 on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly in the top of the third, the Rangers answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Carlos Gomez started the scoring off with a 451-foot home run to left field. Later in the inning, Odor left the yard again, this time with a 3-run home run to push the lead to 5-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Jose Ramirez got a couple runs back with a 2-run homer to center field, with Darvish struggling to get the shutdown inning after the Rangers’ scores.

The command issues were a problem all night for Darvish — he walked five batters in 6.1 innings. He threw 98 pitches, 42 of those were balls.

The struggle continued in the top of the fifth with an Elvis Andrus error and back-to-back walks putting the ducks on the pond for the Indians with no outs. However, Darvish got Lindor to hit a comebacker on the very next at-bat, and the Rangers turned a 1-2-3 double play. A Michael Brantley ground out to Mike Napoli at first retired the Indians to get Darvish out of the inning.

With five outs left in the ballgame and a 5-4 lead, Matt Bush took the mound for Texas, only to serve up a no-doubter home run to newly acquired Edwin Encarnacion to tie the game.

The Rangers’ offense was shut down the rest of the game with the Cleveland bullpen allowing just two hits while striking out six in the final three innings.

Cleveland ended up scoring three runs in the ninth off Rangers’ closer Sam Dyson, capping off a four run comeback to give the Indians an 8-5 win.

The Rangers and Indians return to action on Tuesday, April 4, for the second game of their three game series. Martin Perez is scheduled to take the mound with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.