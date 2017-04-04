Harrison Ford won’t face any penalties over runway incident



LOS ANGELES (AP) Harrison Ford’s attorney said the actor will not face any penalties over mistakenly landing on a taxiway at a Southern California airport earlier this year.

Attorney Stephen Hofer wrote in a statement that the Federal Aviation Administration would not fine Ford and the actor would retain his pilot’s license without restriction.

Ford mistakenly landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Feb. 13 after flying over an American Airlines jet that was waiting to take off.

An FAA official confirmed the agency had concluded its investigation into the incident, but the official said comments on individual pilots are not given.

Hofer said Ford cooperated with investigators, has been a licensed pilot for more than 20 years, and has never been the subject of an FAA enforcement action.