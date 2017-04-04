Pink diamond auctioned for record $71.2 million in Hong Kong



HONG KONG (AP)A stunning 59.6 carat diamond known as the “Pink Star” has sold for a record $71.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong. The auction of the diamond has set a new world record for any diamond or jewel, according to the auction house.

The oval mixed-cut diamond smashed the $60 million pre-sale estimate set by Sotheby’s when it went on the block Tuesday, April 4th.

The sale comes three years, after the gem was sold at an even higher price at another Sotheby’s auction in Geneva. This specific deal later fell apart after the buyer defaulted.

“The gem is the largest flawless fancy vivid pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America,”Sotheby’s saids.

It was sold for a hammer price of $63.0 million, which does not include fees and the buyer’s premium.