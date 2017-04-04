Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The Texas Senate named Chuck Norris an honorary Texan on Tuesday, April 4, especially fitting for the former star of Walker, Texas Ranger.

The actor and his wife, Gena, were in the chamber to receive the accolade. Norris has acted in many action and martial arts films over the decades, in addition to playing the title character in the Walker TV series from 1993 until 2001.

Norris, who’s 77, was born in Oklahoma but has lived in Texas. A conservative Christian, he’s campaigned for some of the state’s top Republicans, including with Sen. Ted Cruz during his presidential run last year, and with now-Gov. Greg Abbott in 2014.

For more than a decade, Norris has been the center of popular online jokes attributing superhuman strength and impossible feats to him.