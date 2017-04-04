UN chief upset but can’t verify Syria attack



BEIRUT (AP) Developments on Tuesday, April 4, about a suspected chemical attack in Syria (all times Eastern European Summer Time).

9:40 p.m.

A United Nations spokesman said there no way to independently verify reports of the attack in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province but Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “deeply disturbed” at the incident.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. chief extended “his heartfelt condolences to victims of the incident and their families.”

Dujarric pointed to the OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog, which announced it had started gathering information to determine if chemical weapons were used.

Dujarric said Gutteres recalled the U.N. Security Council determination that the use of chemical weapons threatens international peace and security, and if the attack was confirmed it “constitutes a serious violation of international law.”

Russia and China vetoed a Western-backed resolution on Feb. 28 aimed at holding the Syrian government accountable for three previous attacks involving chlorine gas.

The council scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to discuss the attack.

8:45 p.m.

A United States official said if the suspected chemical weapons attack reports are true, it is “clearly a war crime.”

That’s according to a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official said both the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were currently gathering information about the attack.

The attack came after a recent U.S. softening of its stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad’s future and leaving open the possibility the U.S. could cooperate with Assad’s government on fighting the Islamic State group. But the U.S. official said that was “highly unlikely.” He said the U.S. wasn’t currently focused on that possibility.

He said the Syrian government’s behavior would have to change before the U.S. would seriously consider that step.

8:30 p.m.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry official said the government was committed to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention it joined in 2013, denying its military had used such ordinance in an attack against civilians in northern Syria.

In comments to the official news agency SANA, a Foreign Ministry official said the country’s military has no chemical weapons of any type and has “not used them before or later and doesn’t seek to acquire them.”

Syria agreed to destroy its chemical arsenal in 2013 and joined the convention following an attack in a rebel-held suburb of Damascus that left hundreds dead.

The Foreign Ministry official blamed opposition fighters for carrying out the attack in the northern town Khan Sheikhoun. Activists said at least 58 people were killed, including 11 children.

7:35 p.m.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said the Syrian attack was “reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world.”

But Spicer said the actions of Syrian President Assad’s government were a consequence of the Obama administration’s “weakness and irresolution” in addressing the Syrian civil war.

Spicer said former President Obama had said he would draw a “red line” at chemical attacks, “then did nothing.”

He would not say whether the administration believed Russia played a role in the attack, but added President Trump had been briefed.

Spcier said Trump was “extremely alarmed” by this “intolerable act.”

7:30 p.m.

Footage from Khan Sheikhoun showed dozens of civilians, including many children, choking ,and convulsing on the ground, some foaming at the mouth.

Syrian military officials blamed rebels who they said fabricate accusations of chemical attacks to divert attention from their battlefield failures.

7:20 p.m.

A senior Israeli minister urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene an “emergency” security cabinet meeting over the suspected chemical attack in Syria.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Syria’s possible use of chemical weapons against civilians demanded Israel “rethink its stance.” He said the meeting should look at the “security implications on the region” as well as the “systematic genocide” in Syria.

A government spokesman wouldn’t comment on whether the cabinet would gather or not.

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned against “game-changing” weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria, which along with Iran supports the militant group.

In March, Israel shot down an anti-aircraft missile fired at its planes when they struck a suspected Hezbollah weapons convoy.

7:10 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the current U.N. Security Council president, announced Wednesday’s emergency council meeting was requested by British and French officials.

She said council members had seen reports “of the terrible chemical weapons attack in Syria.”

Haley said the council would get a briefing at an open meeting at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Wednesday “and we are hoping to get as much information on the Syrian attack as we can.”

6:15 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the alleged chemical attack “bears all the hallmarks” of the Syrian government.

Johnson said in a statement he was “horrified,” and said Assad’s government has repeatedly used chemical weapons in the past.

His comments followed reports from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which put the death toll from the attack at 58.

Johnson said his government “will continue to lead international efforts to hold perpetrators to account.”

6:00 p.m.

Britain urged Russia and China not to block action against those responsible for the suspected chemical attack which was being called “a war crime.”

Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said the attack “has all the hallmarks of a regime attack” because the Syrian government is the only party to the conflict equipped to deliver deadly chemicals.

Rycroft called the attack “clearly a war crime” and indirectly criticized Russia and China for protecting Syria by vetoing previous council resolutions.

The ambassador said he hoped for a different approach from “the Security Council members who have previously used their vetoes to defend the indefensible.”

Rycroft said an emergency council meeting would “shine a spotlight on the heinous use of chemical weapons yet again” in Syria, rally support for action in the council, and put pressure on Russia and China “to hold to account those who used chemical weapons.”

5:40 p.m.

The European Union’s top diplomat said the U.N., EU, and world financial institutions had begun technical work to figure out what will be needed to rebuild war-ravaged Syria.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the work was meant to foster peace efforts by giving Syrians a sense of their post-conflict future.

Speaking on the eve of an international conference on Syria, Mogherini said “it is easier to imagine peace if you are given some hope that that process can be supported by others.”

She said too often in the past, the international community had appeared “taken by surprise (by) the end of the conflict.”

Officials from 70 countries were expected in Brussels for the conference following reports about the suspected attack in northern Syria.

5:30 p.m.

Russia’s Defense Ministry categorically rejected the claim that its planes attacked a northern Syrian town with chemical weapons.

The ministry said “Russian air force planes haven’t dealt any strikes on Khan Sheikhoun in the province of Idlib.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll was likely to climb because of the large number of injured.

Syrian opposition activists have described the attack as among the worst poison gas attacks in the country’s six-year civil war.

They claimed the attack was caused by an airstrike carried out either by the Syrian government or Russian warplanes.

5:00 p.m.

Dr. AbdulHai Tennari, a pulmonologist who treated dozens of patients after the attack, said it appeared to be more serious than a chlorine attack. His hometown Idlib has been the scene of a number of chlorine attacks. Tennari said doctors were struggling to deal with the victims, despite a shortage of facilities and medical supplies — including the antidote used to save patients.

Tennari compared the attack to one in 2013 in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta that killed hundreds. A Russian-negotiated deal followed, forcing the Syrian government to destroy 1,300 tons of chemical weapons and precursor chemicals.

4:40 p.m.

Turkey’s foreign minister condemned the suspected chemical attack and criticized the West for not intervening for similar attacks in the past.

The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Mevlut Cavusoglu as calling the attack “a crime against humanity.”

Cavusoglu also criticized Western nations who, he said, give frequent lectures to the Middle East on human rights but, “remained carefree when the red line was crossed before.”

4:30 p.m.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault condemned the “atrocious act” in a statement, saying he was seeking an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting because of events of extreme gravity “that threaten international security.”

Ayrault said the attack caused “a large number of victims, including children.”

France has supported Syrian rebels against President Assad for years, and lobbied for an international military campaign against Assad over his use of chemical weapons in 2013. France is a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

4:00 p.m.

An international chemical weapons watchdog said it was gathering and analyzing information about the suspected attack.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said its Fact Finding Mission “is in the process of gathering and analyzing information from all available sources.”

The mission would then report its findings to the OPCW’s executive council. Syria joined the organization in 2013.

The organization, which won the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize for its chemical disarmament efforts, said it “strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances.”

3:45 p.m.

The European Union’s top diplomat said Syrian President Assad’s government must assume its responsibilities following reports of the suspected chemical attack.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said “the news is awful” and Assad’s government “has the primary responsibility of protecting its people and not attacking its people.”

She said the attack in a town in Idlib province “is a dramatic reminder of the fact that the first priority is, as in any conflict, stopping the fighting.”

12:45 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists described the attack as among the worst poison gas attacks in the country’s six-year civil war.

The activists did not have details on what agent could have been used in the assault.