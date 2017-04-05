Alitalia strike grounds 60 percent of flights



MILAN (AP) Alitalia union officials announced a 24-hour strike to protest job and salary cuts that are part of a new plan to relaunch the struggling Italian airline.

Officials with the carrier, which is controlled by Emirates-based Etihad Airways, said the strike on Wednesday, April 5, forced the cancellation of 60 percent of flights. They said the company was using bigger aircraft on its busiest routes and that more than 90 percent of passengers had been rebooked.

Union officials said the airlines plan announced in March lacks credibility with a view to short-term savings without a longer-term growth plans.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported government officials were meeting with the Italian shareholders, who control 51 percent of the airline, to come up with an investment to help the airline return to health.