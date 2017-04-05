IS-held Syrian dam said to be functioning again



BEIRUT (AP) Developments on Wednesday, April 5, about the suspected chemical attack in Syria (all times Eastern European Summer Time).

11:00 p.m.

U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces said the gates to the Tabqa Dam held by the Islamic State group in northern Syria are functioning again, releasing water from the swollen Lake Assad into the Euphrates River.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, which also includes Arab fighters, published a video filmed under sunny skies and showed water rushing out of the dam’s main gates.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the gates were functioning.

Engineers and the Islamic State group warned in March that U.S. airstrikes had destroyed the dam’s control room and locked its gates, causing water levels to rise dangerously.

There was no word on whether the dam’s turbines were generating electricity again. The dam provides over 800 megawatts of electricity to Syria.

10:30 p.m.

A Syrian monitoring group said the death toll from the attack has risen to 86.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the attack include 30 children and 20 women.

U.S. intelligence officials, the World Health Organization, and Doctors Without Borders, said the initial evidence points to the use of nerve gas in the attack.

The Trump administration and other international officials accused the Syrian government of carrying out the strike, allegations Damascus has denied.

Moscow, a stalwart ally of the Syrian government, said toxic gases were released when Syrian government jets bombed a rebel munitions factory in the town’s outskirts.

8:30 p.m.

EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides said international donors have pledged $6 billion to help conflict-torn Syria, in line with their target.

Stylianides said donors from more than 70 countries meeting in Brussels made a “collective pledge of $6 billion for this year alone.”

He said the country’s “needs are massive. Our conference is sending a powerful message. We are not letting down the people of Syria.”

He described the pledge made in Brussels as “an impressive figure. These commitments are significant.”

7:40 p.m.

The U.S. envoy to the U.N. warned the Trump administration may take action against chemical attacks in Syria that bear “all the hallmarks” of President Bashar Assad’s government if the U.N. Security Council fails to act.

Ambassador Nikki Haley urged the council at an emergency meeting to immediately approve a draft resolution sponsored by the U.S., Britain, and France that condemns and threatens consequences for the use of chemical weapons.

Holding up photos of victims of the suspected chemical weapons attack the day before that killed dozens of people, she accused Russia of blocking action.

She said Moscow had closed its eyes to the “barbarity” of previous chemical attacks by vetoing a resolution in late February that would have imposed sanctions on those responsible.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, opposed the draft resolution, and said it was based on information from “discredited” groups.

Haley ended her remarks by warning that “when the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action.”

6:40 p.m.

The Turkish Health Ministry said three victims of the attack have died while being treated in Turkey.

A ministry statement said that 29 people wounded in the attack were still being cared for in hospitals in the country.

Turkey set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in the province of Hatay following the attack where the victims are initially treated before being moved to area hospitals.

6:20 p.m.

Israeli defense officials said military intelligence believes Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces were behind the suspected chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians.

The officials said Israel believes Assad to have tons of chemical weapons currently in his arsenal. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to brief media.

Israel warned against “game-changing” weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria, which along with Iran supported the militant group. In March Israel shot down an anti-aircraft missile fired at its planes as they struck a suspected Hezbollah weapons convoy.

Chemical weapons have killed hundreds of people since the start of Syria’s civil war, the U.N. blamed three attacks on the Syrian government and a fourth on the Islamic State group.

6:15 p.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian regime and accused the world of not speaking out against the attack.

Addressing crowds in northwest Turkey, Erdogan said Syrian President Bashar Assad would suffer “from the curse” of the victims while the United Nations would be called to account for its alleged silence.

Erdogan, while campaigning for an upcoming referendum that would expand the president’s powers, said, “Oh murderer Assad, how will you escape their curse? The United Nations who remained silent; how will it account for this?”

Erdogan also said Turkey cared for some of the victims who were brought to the country.

“We are doing our best but this is not enough — I am sad as a father. Those children’s situations are wounding our hearts,” he said.

6:10 p.m.

Britain’s U.N. ambassador said the attack in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province “bears all the hallmarks” of President Bashar Assad’s regime.

Matthew Rycroft told the U.N. Security Council that Russia has said a government airstrike struck an opposition depot for munitions.

He said the U.K. has seen nothing that suggests any opposition groups “have the sort of chemical weapons that would be consistent with the symptoms that we saw yesterday,”

“We have every indication that this was a sustained attack using aircraft over a number of hours,” Rycroft said. “We see all the signs of an attack using a nerve agent capable of killing over a hundred people and harming hundreds more.”

He said only one air force has used such weapons in Syria and it is Assad’s air force.

He urged support for the new resolution drafted by Britain, France, and the United States condemning chemical attacks in Syria and urging government cooperation in an investigation and consequences.

5:50 p.m.

The international medical charity Doctors Without Borders (known by its French acronym MSF) victims the symptoms — constricted pupils, muscle spasms, and involuntary defecation — were consistent with exposure to sarin gas or similar agents.

The flow of victims of the attack overwhelmed local hospitals, and paramedics sent patients to medical centers across Idlib province and in neighboring Turkey.

MSF said its medical teams reported smelling bleach at other hospitals treating victims, suggesting they were also exposed to chlorine gas. The organization said the reports “strongly suggest that victims — were exposed to at least two different chemical agents.”

Sarin gas was used in a 2013 chemical weapons attack on opposition suburbs around the Syrian capital of Damascus, the U.N. reported, killing hundreds of civilians.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it removed 1,300 tons of chemical weapons stocks, including sarin gas, from Syrian government stores after the Damascus area attacks. But rebels and opposition officials have maintained that the government held on to some of its stockpiles.

5:20 p.m.

A top Syrian rebel representative said he held U.N. mediator Staffan De Mistura “personally responsible” for the suspected chemical weapons attack that killed more than 70 people in northern Syria one day ago.

Mohammad Alloush, the rebels’ chief negotiator at U.N. — had a mediated talk with the Syrian government, and said the U.N.’s Special Envoy for Syria’s must begin labeling the Syrian government as responsible for killing civilians. He said U.N.’s silence “legitimizes” the strategy.

“The true solution for Syria is to put (Syrian President) Bashar Assad the chemical weapons user in court, and not at the negotiations table,” said Alloush, who is an official in the Islam Army faction among the Syrian rebels.

Syria’s rebels, and the Islam Army in particular, are also accused of killing civilians in Syria, but rights watchdogs attribute the overwhelming portion of civilian causalities over the course of the six-year-war to the actions of government forces and their allies.

5:10 p.m.

A proposed U.N. Security Council resolution would condemn the use of chemical weapons in Syria and stress the government’s obligation to provide information about air operations.

The resolution drafted by Britain, France, and the United States would also stress Syria’s requirement to give investigators the names of those in command of any helicopter squadrons on April 4.

And it called for immediate access for investigators to air bases where attacks involving chemical weapons may have been launched.

Sponsors hoped for a vote as early as Wednesday afternoon on the draft resolution.

5:00 p.m.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it opposes the Western draft U.N. resolution.

The ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Wednesday the draft blamed the Syrian government for the attack without any credible investigation.

Zakharova said that video and photo evidence of the attack presented by volunteer first responders could have been fabricated. She blamed the West for staging a “political show” and called for an international probe.

Washington put the blame on the Syrian government, and said President Bashar Assad’s patrons, Russia, and Iran, bore “great moral responsibility” for it.

4:15 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Britain and the United States were wrong when they failed to act against Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2013 after he crossed their “red line” and used chemical weapons.

Speaking at a donor conference for Syria a day after a new suspected chemical attack killed dozens of people, Johnson said “we are living today with the consequences, and I’m afraid the people of Syria are living today with the consequences, of that decision.”

He said that with an estimated 400,000 people killed in Syria’s six-year conflict, Assad has to go.

Johnson said Assad “is responsible for the vast majority of that butcher’s bill, and you have to go back a long way in history to find a tyrant who has stayed in office in such circumstances.”

4:00 p.m.

Russia said it will submit information from its Defense Ministry to a U.N. Security Council session called to discuss a suspected chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens of people.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said that at the U.N. meeting Russia “will at least cite in a well-argued manner those data that were mentioned by our Defense Ministry.”

3:00 p.m.

French president Francois Hollande condemned what he called a “war crime” after the suspected chemical attack.

Government spokesman Stephane Le Foll reported Hollande’s comments during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Hollande recalled that France had pushed for an international military campaign against Syrian President Bashar Assad over his use of chemical weapons in 2013.

“France has not changed its position on this issue,” he said according to Le Foll.

France has supported Syrian rebels against Assad for years.

2:10 p.m.

The EU Council president condemned the attack.

Donald Tusk said Tuesday’s attack in Khan Sheikhoun is “another reminder of the brutality” of Syria’s regime and the perpetrators must be held accountable.

Tusk said the Syrian regime bears “the primary responsibility for the atrocities,” but also blamed supporters of President Bashar Assad’s government who he said share the “moral and political responsibility.”

Assad’s government denied involvement in the attack, and said it does not possess chemical weapons, and laid the blame on rebel forces.

Tusk spoke in Athens, following talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

1:45 p.m.

A pair of Israeli lawmakers urged parliaments around the world to hold “emergency” discussions about the attacks.

Erel Margalit and Nachman Shai, both members of the opposition Zionist Union, sent their request to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an organization of national parliaments around the world.

In the letter, they urged fellow parliamentarians to condemn the alleged attack, which they said is “taking humanity 70 years backwards.”

“The day when mass extermination measures are taken against people is the day when we as members of parliaments should stand fierce in the fire front and stop the horror,” they wrote.

Israel has largely stayed out of the fighting in neighboring Syria, though it has carried out airstrikes on suspected arms shipments to Syrian ally Hezbollah.

12:20 p.m.

Pope Francis called the attack in Syria “an unacceptable massacre.”

The pope said during his general audience that he was “watching with horror at the latest events in Syria,” and said he “strongly deplored the unacceptable massacre.”

He called on the “conscious of those with political responsibility both locally and internationally to cease this tragedy and bring relief to that dear population that for too long has been exhausted by war.”

He also encouraged those bringing aid to the stricken population “even amid insecurity and discomfort.”

12:00 p.m.

NATO’s chief condemned the chemical attack in northern Syria and called for those responsible to be held to account.

Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement “his is the third report of the use of these barbaric weapons in the last month alone.”

He recalled the use of chemical weapons was prohibited and “this international norm must be fully respected and upheld.”

He said Syria “is responsible to ensure its full compliance with these obligations.”

11:30 p.m.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said people should not be shocked by the chemical attack that killed dozens in Syria because the international community is allowing such acts to happen.

“The world should not be shocked because it’s letting such a regime do what it is doing. What should shock us is the increase of children dying and that the whole world is watching,” Hariri said.

He told reporters at a Syria donor conference in Belgium that “everyone is coming to Brussels to make a statement and the regime made its statement in Syria.”

Hariri also said that Lebanon has been overwhelmed by the arrival of some 1.5 million Syrian refugees and “cannot sustain this issue anymore. The international community has to do something.”

11:20 a.m.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called on Russia to endorse a planned United Nations Security Council resolution that condemned the attack.

Gabriel said in Brussels before the opening of the international conference on the Syria conflict that, “We appeal to Russia to approve this resolution, to investigate this case and to bring to justice those who are responsible.”

11:10 a.m.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the attack was a “moment of truth” that must be investigated.

Guterres told reporters at a Syria donor conference in Brussels he hoped “this moment will be able to mobilize the capacity of all those that have responsibilities in this situation.”

“The horrific events of yesterday demonstrate that unfortunately war crimes are going on in Syria, that international humanitarian law remains being violated frequently,” he said.

He added he is “confident that the Security Council will live up to its responsibilities,” with major powers set to convene there.

9:50 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that “all the evidence” he had seen so far in the latest attack “suggests this was the Assad regime who did it in the full knowledge that they were using illegal weapons in a barbaric attack on their own people.”

Johnson also said that he does “not see how a government like that can continue to have any kind of legitimate administration over the people of Syria.”

He added that he “would like to see those culpable pay a price for this.”

Johnson spoke at the start of a Brussels pledging conference for Syria, where the United Nations, EU and world financial institutions have begun technical work to figure out what will be needed to rebuild war-ravaged Syria.

8:10 a.m.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government condemned in the strongest possible terms the chemical weapons attack against civilians, including children, at Khan Sheikhoun.

He said in a statement the use of chemical weapons were “illegal and abhorrent.”

“While the full facts are still to be determined, if the Assad regime is responsible for this attack those who approved and deployed these weapons must be held accountable,” he said.