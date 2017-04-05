Melania Trump visits school with Jordan’s queen and DeVos



WASHINGTON (AP) First lady Melania Trump visited a Washington charter school with Queen Rania of Jordan and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday, April 5.

The queen, who has become known for her education advocacy, was in Washington with her husband, King Abdullah II, who met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The visit to Excel Academy Public Charter School was meant to highlight the Trump administration’s focus on school choice.

DeVos is a big proponent of giving parents with children in the public school system the option of sending them to charter, private, or other schools.

The first lady, the queen, and DeVos participated in a round-table discussion with parents, students, and teachers at the all-girls’ school. They also planned to visit an art class and a science class.