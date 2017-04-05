Rangers rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Indians



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) The Texas Rangers tried to stir up last season’s magic and rally late, but fell short in a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Globe Life Park on Tuesday, April 4.

Martin Perez made his season debut, but the start was rocky right away thanks to a Carlos Santana lead-off home run. The Indians (2-0) tacked on two more runs in the top of the second inning to go up 3-0 early.

Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo answered in the bottom half of the second with a 2-run, 442-foot bomb that went half way up the second deck in right field to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Rangers (0-2) threatened again in the third after a one out single by Shin-Soo Choo. Nomar Mazara singled, but some overaggressive base running led to him being thrown out at second while trying to stretch his hit into a double. The inning ended two batters later with Rougned Odor notching his first of two strikeouts in the game.

Perez settled down a bit allowing only one hit over the next four innings, but command issues still plagued him since he walked four batters through the game.

Jeremy Jeffress came on in relief to start the seventh and struck out the first batter before giving up an infield single to Denton native Austin Jackson. Dario Alvarez stepped on the mound next to make his Ranger debut in relief of Jeffress. Santana drew a walk against Alvarez after some questionable check swing calls went his way. Alvarez came back and struck out Francisco Lindor, but then gave up an RBI single to Michael Brantley that padded the Cleveland lead to 4-2.

That proved to be the difference maker despite the Rangers making it interesting in the ninth by getting a run off Indian closer Cody Allen thanks to back to back doubles by Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli. However, Allen did what closers do and settled down to strike out the next three batters and put the Ranger rally to bed.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco was solid fanning seven over the course of 5.2 innings. The bullpen trio of Boone Logan, Bryan Shaw, and Andrew Miller shut down the Ranger offense allowing only one base runner over the next 2.1 innings.

Texas and Cleveland face each other again on Wednesday, April 5, in the final game of a 3-game series. Cole Hamels of the Rangers will go against Danny Salazar for the Indians with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.