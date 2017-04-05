Today in History: April 5

UNDATED (AP) Wednesday, April 5, is the 95th day of 2017. There are 270 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On April 5, 1792, President George Washington cast his first veto, rejecting a congressional measure for apportioning representatives among the states.
- On this date:
- In 1621, the Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.
- In 1867, the original version of the poem “Curfew Must Not Ring Tonight” was written by 16-year-old Rose Hartwick (later Thorpe) under the title “Bessie and the Curfew.”
- In 1887, Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
- Also in 1887, British historian Lord Acton wrote in a letter, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
- In 1915, Jess Willard knocked out Jack Johnson in the 26th round of their fight in Havana, Cuba, to claim boxing’s world heavyweight title.
- In 1925, a tornado estimated at F-3 intensity struck northern Miami-Dade County, Fla., killing five people.
- In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order creating the Civilian Conservation Corps and an anti-hoarding order that effectively prohibited private ownership of gold.
- In 1955, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigned his office for health reasons.
- Also in 1955, Democrat Richard J. Daley was first elected mayor of Chicago, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.
- In 1964, Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur died in Washington, D.C., at age 84.
- In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
- In 1986, two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident which prompted a U.S. air raid on Libya more than a week later.
- In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy Married with Children followed by The Tracey Ullman Show, then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.
- In 1997, Allen Ginsberg, the counterculture guru who shattered conventions as poet laureate of the Beat Generation, died in New York City at age 70.
- Ten years ago:
- A Greek cruise ship, the Sea Diamond, sank off an Aegean Sea island, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,600 people; two French tourists went missing and were presumed to have drowned.
- FBI Special Agent Barry Lee Bush was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow agent as a stakeout team closed in on three suspected bank robbers in Readington, N.J.
- Darryl Stingley, a former New England Patriots player paralyzed during an on-field collision in 1978, died in Chicago at age 55.
- Five years ago:
- President Barack Obama signed bipartisan jobs legislation intended to help small businesses and make it easier for startups to raise capital.
- Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, 76, grandson of the automaker’s founder and developer of the Porsche 911, died in Salzburg, Austria.
- Guitar amplifying pioneer Jim Marshall, 88, died in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England.
- Barney McKenna, 72, the last original member of the Irish folk band The Dubliners, died in Dublin.
- One year ago:
- The leak of millions of records on offshore accounts claimed its first high-profile political casualty as Iceland’s prime minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, stepped aside.
- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a law allowing religious groups and private businesses to deny services to gay and transgender people.
- R&B singer-songwriter Leon Haywood, 74, died in Los Angeles.
- UConn won an unprecedented fourth straight women’s national championship, capping another perfect season by routing Syracuse 82-51.
- Birthdays:
- Movie producer Roger Corman is 91.
- Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 80.
- Country singer Tommy Cash is 77.
- Actor Michael Moriarty is 76.
- Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 75.
- Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 75.
- Actor Max Gail is 74.
- Actress Jane Asher is 71.
- Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 67.
- Actor Mitch Pileggi is 65.
- Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 63.
- Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 51.
- Country singer Troy Gentry is 50.
- Singer Paula Cole is 49.
- Actress Krista Allen is 46.
- Country singer Pat Green is 45.
- Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 44.
- Rapper/producer Juicy J is 42.
- Actor Sterling K. Brown is 41.
- Jazz pianist Robert Glasper is 39.
- Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 36.
- Actress Hayley Atwell is 35.
- Actress Lily James is 28.
- Thought for the day:
- “I know too much and not enough.” — Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997).