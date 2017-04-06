Latest from KNTU:

Current releases 4.6.2017

0
By on · Jazz

HEAVY
A.G.N.Z. Chance Meeting
Eric Alexander Second Impression
Joey Alexander Countdown
Emily Bear Trio Into The Blue
The BBB ft. Bernie Dresel Live N’ Bernin’
Till Bronner The Good Life
Joshua Breakstone 88
Will Calhoun Celebrating Elvin Jones
Michael Davis Hip-Bone Big Band
Joey DeFrancesco & The People Project Freedom
Dizzy Gillespie and Friends Concert of the Century
The Girshevich Trio Algorithmic Society
Gordon Goodwin’s Little Phat Band An Elusive Man
Bob Mintzer All L.A. Band
Phil Norman Tentet Then & Now
Jimmy O’Connell Sixtet Arrhythmia
One O’Clock Lab Band Lab 2016
Dave Stryker Eight Track II
trioKAIT Casual
Cory Weeds Quintet ft. David Hazeltine It’s Easy to Remember
MEDIUM
Don Aliquo, Sr. & Don Aliquo, Jr. Fathers and Sons
Michael Blanco Spirit Forward
Will Bonness Halcyon
Tom Cohen Joyride
Larry Corban Corban Nation
Dan Costa Suite Tres Rios
Michael Dease All These Hands
D-Erania Language of the Heart
Brandi Disterheft Blue Canvas
Peter Drew*** Songs and Arrangements
Tom Harrell Something Gold, Something Blue
Steve Heckman Legacy: A Coltrane Tribute
Lisa Hilton Day & Night
Fred Hughes Trio Matrix
The Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra Storming Through the South
Mike LeDonne &The Groover Quartet That Feelin’
Jeff Libman Strange Beauty
The Dave Liebman Group Expansions Live
Donny McCaslin Beyond Now
Al Muirhead Northern Adventures
Organic Trio Saturn’s Spell
Space Orphan Shut Up About The Sun
Dan Pratt Hymn For The Happy Man
Tyler Reese Reminiscence
Jeff Richman Sizzle
Troy Roberts Tales & Tones
Steve Slagle Alto Manhattan
Terell Stafford Forgive and Forget
Throttle Elevator Music Retrospective
Tim Ray Trio Windows
Bria Skonberg Bria
Buselli-Wallarab Jazz Orchestra Basically Baker Vol.2
Ben Wendel What We Bring
LIGHT
Alyssa Allgood Out of the Blue
Ben Adkins Salmagundi
Soul Basement What We Leave Behind
Johnny Boyd Someday Dreams Of You
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque Oddara
George Burton The Truth Of What I Am > The Narcissist
George Cables The George Cables Songbook
Emmet Cohen ft. Jimmy Cobb Masters Legacy Series Vol.1
Barbara Dane ft. Tammy Hall Throw It Away
Gabriel Espinosa Songs of Bacharach and Manzanero
Throttle Elevator Music IV
Orrin Evans #knowingishalfthebattle
Steve Gadd Band Way Back Home
The Greg Hatza ORGANization Diggin Up My Roots
Derrick Hodge The Second
Scotch Hollow*** Little Tortuga
Bob Holz Visions & Friends
Norah Jones Day Breaks
Kenia On We Go
Alex Levine Quartet Towards The Center
Melanie Marod I’ll Go Mad
Kurt Rosenwinkel Caipi
Audrey Silver Very Early
Mads Tolling & The Mads Men Playing the 60s
Allison Adams Tucker Wanderlust
Rebekah Victoria & Jazzkwest #OldFashionedTwitterTwit
Lori Williams Behind the Smiles
***= brand new this week
Share.

Related Posts