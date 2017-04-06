Family gathers for private send-off of astronaut John Glenn



WASHINGTON (AP) Family and invited guests have gathered at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, April 6, to say their final goodbyes to astronaut and Sen. John Glenn.

Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was mourned and celebrated at public events in his home state of Ohio at the time. The memorial was meant to be a more personal event for his wife and children and was closed to the public and news media.

The military provided a livestream of a portion of the graveside service. Glenn’s widow, Annie, gave a Marine a kiss on the cheek after he presented her with the flag that had been draped over Glenn’s casket.

A military trumpeter played “Taps” and mourners recited the 23rd Psalm as a steady rain fell.