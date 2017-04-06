Pelosi decries ‘weird’ Trump claims



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 4, about the congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

12:10 p.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said President Donald Trump’s suggestion the Obama administration’s national security adviser broke the law was “weird” and “beneath the dignity” of the presidency.

Pelosi called on Trump to “declassify the basis” of his comment and said, “It’s time for him to be president, to be the manager.”

She said Trump’s comments about former national security adviser Susan Rice were unfounded and said Trump “keeps doing a limbo dance. How low can you go?”

Trump told The New York Times on Wednesday that Rice committed a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports. Trump would not say whether he reviewed new intelligence to support his claim.

11:25 a.m.

A spokesman for watchdog group said the group believes Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Califo., has gravely violated House ethics rules governing classified information and should be investigated immediately.

Jordan Libowitz is spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Libowitz said the group was encouraged by the House Ethics Committee launching an investigation.

Libowitz also said Nunes did the right thing by stepping aside from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into contacts between Trump associates and Russians.

The group and another called Democracy 21 asked for the ethics investigation after Nunes disclosed in March that U.S. intelligence intercepts had swept up foreign communications of Trump transition team members.

10:55 a.m.

The Trump administration was keeping silent on Nunes’ decision to step aside from the House investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Spokesman Sean Spicer declined to comment, saying House decisions about committee chairman or their activities were “up to them.”

Rep. Nunes said several left-wing groups had filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.

Nunes said the charges were false, but also that it was best for the committee that he step aside temporarily from the Russia investigation and let Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas temporarily take charge.

His decision came after partisan turmoil on the committee.

Democrats allege Nunes is too close to the Trump administration and could not lead an impartial inquiry.

10:20 a.m.

The House Ethics Committee was opening an investigation of allegations that Nunes might have made unauthorized disclosures of classified information.

The full 10-member committee would investigate the allegations, a departure from the usual procedure of having a smaller subcommittee handle such an investigation, and an indication of the seriousness of the claims.

10:15 a.m.

Two ethics watchdog groups filed complaints about Nunes.

Democracy 21 and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said Nunes disclosed classified information, which violates House ethics rules.

The groups said Nunes publicly disclosed information he learned by viewing classified material.

Two of the four people who signed the March 28 letter alleging ethics violations served as White House counsels in Republican and Democratic administrations.

10:05 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the watchdog groups’ ethics complaint would be a “distraction” and Conaway would take over the House investigation in place of Nunes.

Nunes has come under intense criticism for meeting secretly with Trump administration officials to view intelligence regarding Trump associates.

Ryan said he was confident Conaway “will oversee a professional investigation into Russia’s actions and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

9:49 a.m.

In announcing his recusal from overseeing the House Intelligence Committee investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Nunes said he would continue fulfilling other duties with the committee and wanted to talk to the ethics committee as soon as possible to defend himself.