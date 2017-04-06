Senate heads to Gorsuch confirmation vote Friday



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 6, about the Senate debate on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

1:00 p.m.

The Senate has cleared the way for a Friday confirmation vote on the Gorsuch nomination.

The Senate had voted 55-45 to successfully block Gorsuch, denying Republicans the 60 votes they needed to move forward. Republicans then voted to eliminate that 60-vote threshold, allowing them to proceed to the Friday vote with a simple majority.

The change was dubbed “the nuclear option” because it would make it easier for the majority to confirm its Supreme Court nominees in the future. Then-majority Democrats made a similar move in 2013 for lower court judges and executive branch nominees.

Under the new rules, the Senate voted 55-45 to move ahead on the nomination. After the standard 30 hours of debate, Gorsuch is expected to be confirmed.

12:35 p.m.

The Senate voted to “go nuclear” and eliminate the filibuster for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee and future court picks.

The move could change the Senate and court for generations. It came on a procedural motion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., raised a point of order to change the rules “under the precedent set on Nov. 21, 2013,” when Senate Democrats who were then in the majority made the same move for lower court and executive branch nominations.

12:20 p.m.

Sen. McConnell moved to change the rules of the Senate to confirm the president’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

The Senate was expected to vote on the change after voting on motions called by Democrats as a delaying tactic.

12:05 p.m.

A motion by Senate Democrats to delay the vote on Gorsuch until April 24 failed.

The vote was a delaying tactic by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., called the vote after an exchange on the floor in which he noted Republicans’ obstruction of former President Barack Obama’s nominees, including his pick for the same Supreme Court seat, Merrick Garland.

11:30 a.m.

The Senate voted 55-45 to successfully filibuster the Gorsuch nomination.

Democrats opposing Gorsuch said they believe he would favor corporations over workers and would be on the far right of the court.

They remained angry about the Republican blockade last year of President Obama’s nomination of Garland to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.