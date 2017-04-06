Watchdog group seeks immediate probe of Nunes



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Thursday, April 4, of the congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:25 a.m.

A watchdog group said it believed Republican Devin Nunes gravely violated House ethics rules governing classified information and needed to be investigated immediately.

Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said the group is encouraged by the House Ethics Committee launching an investigation.

Libowitz also said Nunes did the right thing by stepping aside from the House intelligence committee’s investigation into contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

The group and another called Democracy 21 asked for the ethics investigation after Nunes disclosed last month that U.S. intelligence intercepts had swept up foreign communications of Trump transition team members.

10:55 a.m.

The Trump Administration kept silent on the House intelligence chairman’s decision to step aside from the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Spokesman Sean Spicer declined to comment saying House decisions about committee chairman or their activities are “up to them.”

Nunes said several left-wing groups have filed accusations against him with the office of congressional ethics.

The charges are false, but also that it’s best for the committee that he step aside temporarily from the Russia investigation, Nunes said.

The California Republican’s decision comes amid partisan turmoil on the committee.

10:15 a.m.

Two of the four people who signed the March 28 letter alleging ethics violations served as the Trump Administration counsels in Republican and Democratic administrations.

10:05 a.m.

Ryan said Texas Republican Mike Conaway will take over the House investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s election.

Ryan said he is confident that Conaway “will oversee a professional investigation into Russia’s actions and follow the facts wherever they lead.”