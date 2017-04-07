First lady tours school with Xi’s wife



PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) First lady Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited a seventh-grade civics class at a Florida middle school on Friday, April 7.

They toured Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach and mingled with students as they made posters about international conflicts, including the Cuban missile crisis, the Korean War, and World War II.

Mrs. Trump said it was “great” when one student said she wanted to be “a senator, and perhaps then president.”

A girls’ chorus sang “Astonishing,” from the musical Little Women. Peng is a Chinese contemporary folk singer and performing artist.

Choral director Connie Drosakis said she chose the song because of its message about “the power of being a woman” and “making dreams come true.”