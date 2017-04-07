Senate approves Gorsuch for Supreme Court



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Friday, April 7, on the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

The Trump administration praised Gorsuch following his confirmation.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that Gorsuch’s “judicial temperament, exceptional intellect, unparalleled integrity, and record of independence” makes him “the perfect choice” to serve on the court.

Trump said in the statement that Gorsuch will serve “with distinction” and continue to “vigorously defend our Constitution.”

12:10 p.m.

The Supreme Court announced Gorsuch would be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House.

Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts is to administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Justice Anthony Kennedy will later ask his former law clerk and new colleague to take the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The court did not give a time for the White House event.

12:05 p.m.

The Senate voted 54-45 to confirm Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The victory gave President Donald Trump’s 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and the Republican party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on healthcare and other issues.

The confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans changed the rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to approve the nomination a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.