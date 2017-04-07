Swedish police begin terror probe into attack



STOCKHOLM (AP) Developments on Friday, April 7, about a truck crashing into a department store in central Stockholm (all times Central European Summer Time).

7:30 p.m.

Swedish police said they were beginning a “preliminary investigation into suspected terrorist crimes” after the deadly crash.

The head of Sweden’s security agency, Anders Thornberg, said agents were “conducting intensive intelligence work to identify the person or persons behind the attack.”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven described the incident as a “terrorist attack.” Police, however, said they had no details about the attacker or attackers and no one in custody.

No one had claimed responsibility for crashing the stolen beer truck into a major department store in the city. Lofven said two people died in the attack. Swedish media reported more deaths but police wouldn’t confirm those reports.

6:50 p.m.

The mayor of London, where five people were killed in a vehicle and knife attack in March, said the British capital “stands united with Stockholm” after the deadly crash.

Sadiq Khan said it appeared that0 Sweden had “seen a despicable act of terrorism aimed at harming innocent people and attacking our shared values of democracy, freedom, justice and tolerance.”

He said Londoners knew what it was to suffer from terrorism, and “we share a steely determination with the people of Stockholm that we will never allow terrorists to succeed.”

6:10 p.m.

The foreign ministers of Germany and France reacted with shock to the attack.

Sigmar Gabriel and Jean-Marc Ayrault noted Sweden’s efforts for human rights, peace, and justice around the world.

“This makes the shock about the pictures coming from the heart of Stockholm that much greater,” they said in a joint statement.

Both Germany and France experienced deadly truck attacks last year that were claimed by the Islamic State group.

Separately, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed solidarity with the victims in Stockholm “and all people in Sweden.”

6:05 p.m.

Paris’ mayor said the Eiffel Tower would go dark at midnight in homage to Stockholm.

Anne Hidalgo expressed her “strong emotion” over “this new terrorist attack of immense cowardice.”

Hidalgo also expressed solidarity with the victims and their loved ones, as well as with Stockholm Mayor Karin Wanngard, “in this particularly difficult ordeal.”

Hidalgo is no stranger to bloodshed in her city, following attacks on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in January 2015, and on various sites in November of the same year including at the Bataclan concert hall.

6:00 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolence to Sweden’s monarch in the wake of the attack.

“In our country, people know, and not by hearsay, about the atrocities of international terrorism. At this difficult time, Russians mourn together with the people of Sweden,” Putin said in the message to King Carl XVI Gustaf that was published on the Kremlin website.

A suicide bomb on a St. Petersburg subway train on Monday killed 13 passengers.

5:45 p.m.

Swedish police said they didn’t yet know how many people were killed or injured, and they were unable to find the driver.

“We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck,” Sweden’s top police chief, Dan Eliasson told reporters.

“Right now we have no one arrested,” said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

Sweden’s security agency boss Anders Thornberg said the SAPO agency was working with the ordinary police in the case, adding “we worked on a similar scenario last week.”

5:30 p.m.

Norwegian police, who are normally unarmed, decided to allow officers in some major cities to carry weapons following the attack, national news agency NTB said.

Oslo Police spokeswoman Marita Aune confirmed to The Associated Press that officers in Oslo would begin to carry weapons immediately.

5:00 p.m.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf said in a brief statement that the Swedish royal family had noted the attack “with dismay” and sent condolences to the families of the victims and injured.

“We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families,” he said.

In neighboring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto said he was shocked by the “maniac act of terror” in Stockholm.

“Every terror attack is to be equally condemned. But it touches us deeply when such an attack takes place in our Nordic neighborhood,” Niinisto said in a statement.

Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini described on Twitter the events in Stockholm as “a shocking incident” and the Helsinki police said separately that it would tighten security measures in the center of the Finnish capital.

4:55 p.m.

Top European Union officials expressed their condolences to the families of victims of the Stockholm incident and praised the courage of first responders.

EU Council President Donald Tusk wrote in a tweet “my heart is in Stockholm this afternoon. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends of today’s terrible attack.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said “one of Europe’s most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it – and our very way of life – harm.”

Juncker said “an attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all” and that Sweden could count on EU help.

4:50 p.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said the German government’s “thoughts are with the people in Stockholm, the injured, the relatives, first responders and police” in Stockholm.

“We stand together against terror,” Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter.

Germany experienced a truck attack on a busy Berlin Christmas market in December, in which 12 people were killed.

The attacker, a 24-year-old Tunisian, was shot dead in Italy days later.

4:20 p.m.

The Aftonbladet daily reported Swedish beermaker Spendrups said its truck had been carjacked earlier in the day. Photos showed the beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene, though it wasn’t clear who fired them.

4:10 p.m.

The most recent attack in Stockholm was on Dec. 11, 2010, when an Iraqi-born Swede, Taimour Abdulwahab al-Abdaly, detonated two devices, including one that killed him, in central Stockholm.

4:00 p.m.

Swedish news agency TT said subway traffic had been shut down in the area.

3:40 p.m.

People in the area were fleeing the scene.

Witness Jan Granroth told Aftonbladet that “we stood inside a shoe store and heard something — and then people started to scream.” He said, “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

The store was part of a Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at the street level.

3:10 p.m.

The Swedish news agency TT said several people were rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store the truck had hit.

Swedish police said they received calls about a person who injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan.