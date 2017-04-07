Today in History: April 7

UNDATED (AP) Friday, April 7, is the 97th day of 2017. There are 268 days left in the year.
- Highlight in History:
- On April 7, 1917, American entertainer and songwriter George M. Cohan, galvanized by America’s entry into World War I the day before, wrote his rousing call to arms, “Over There.”
- On this date:
- In 1788, an expedition led by Gen. Rufus Putnam established a settlement at present-day Marietta, Ohio.
- In 1862, Union forces led by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.
- In 1915, jazz vocalist Billie Holiday, “Lady Day,” was born in Philadelphia.
- In 1927, the image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover were transmitted live from Washington to New York in the first successful long-distance demonstration of television.
- In 1939, Italy invaded Albania, which was annexed less than a week later.
- In 1947, auto pioneer Henry Ford died in Dearborn, Mich., at age 83.
- In 1957, shortly after midnight, the last of New York’s electric trolleys completed its final run from Queens to Manhattan.
- In 1962, nearly 1,200 Cuban exiles tried by Cuba for their roles in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion were convicted of treason.
- In 1967, The Death of a President, William Manchester’s detailed reconstruction of the events surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, was published in book form by Harper & Row after being serialized in Look magazine.
- In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced he was deferring development of the neutron bomb, a high-radiation weapon.
- In 1984, the Census Bureau reported Los Angeles had overtaken Chicago as the nation’s “second city” in terms of population.
- In 1994, civil war erupted in Rwanda, a day after a mysterious plane crash claimed the lives of the presidents of Rwanda and Burundi; in the months that followed, hundreds of thousands of minority Tutsi and Hutu moderates were slaughtered by Hutu extremists.
- In 2001, NASA’s Mars Odyssey spacecraft took off on a six-month, 286 million-mile journey to the Red Planet.
- Ten years ago:
- A Russian rocket carrying American billionaire Charles Simonyi roared into the night skies over Kazakhstan, sending its three occupants on a trip to the international space station.
- B.C. comic strip creator Johnny Hart died in Nineveh, New York, at age 76.
- Actor Barry Nelson died in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, at age 89.
- Five years ago:
- The U.S. warned Syria it wouldn’t be able to deceive the world about compliance with a cease-fire that was just days away, as regime forces pounded more opposition strongholds in an apparent rush to crush resistance before troops had to withdraw.
- A massive avalanche engulfed a Pakistani military complex in a mountain battleground close to the Indian border; all 140 people on the base died.
- CBS newsman Mike Wallace, 93, died in New Canaan, Connecticut.
- One year ago:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any links to offshore accounts and described the Panama Papers document leaks scandal as part of a U.S.-led plot to weaken Russia.
- In a brazen assault near the Syrian capital, Islamic State militants abducted 300 cement workers and contractors from their workplace northeast of Damascus.
- American Idol crowned Trent Harmon, 24, its 15th and final winner as the influential TV show came to an end.
- Birthdays:
- Media commentator Hodding Carter III is 82.
- Country singer Bobby Bare is 82.
- Rhythm-and-blues singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 80.
- California Gov. Jerry Brown is 79.
- Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 78.
- Actress Roberta Shore is 74.
- Jazz saxophonist Pat La Barbera is 73.
- Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 70.
- Singer John Oates is 69.
- Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 68.
- Singer Janis Ian is 66.
- Country musician John Dittrich is 66.
- Actor Jackie Chan is 63.
- College and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Tony Dorsett is 63.
- Actor Russell Crowe is 53.
- Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 53.
- Actor Bill Bellamy is 52.
- Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 52.
- Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 42.
- Actress Heather Burns is 42.
- Christian rock singer-musician John Cooper (Skillet) is 42.
- Actor Kevin Alejandro is 41.
- Rock musician Ben McKee (Imagine Dragons) is 32.
- Actor Ed Speleers is 29.
- Actor Conner Rayburn is 18.
- Thought for the day:
- Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t — you’re right.” — Henry Ford (1863-1947).