Spurs rally, beat Mavericks 102-89



DALLAS (KNTU) The beginning of the game looked promising for the Dallas Mavericks but they could not hold on, falling 102-89 to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, April 7.

The Mavericks shot 52.4% from the floor in the first quarter versus the Spurs 30%. However, the Spurs dominated them on the board with eight offensive rebounds, keeping themselves close even in the midst of an 11-2 Mavericks run to start the second quarter.

J.J. Barea kept the Mavs in front with eight assists alone in the second quarter, accounting for over half the team’s assists.

Despite missing Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs could not be slowed down in the second half. San Antonio outscored the Mavericks 52-28 after halftime despite trailing by as much as 16 points in the second quarter.

The Spurs put on the exclamation point towards the end of the fourth quarter, making open jumpers and finishing almost every chance in the paint.

San Antonio guard Bryn Forbes had a career-high 27 points, while Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 12 points and Yogi Ferrell had 11.

Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki was able to accomplish a milestone last night despite the loss, tying former Spurs star Tim Duncan for seventh on the career list with his 1,392nd career game.

Dallas returns to action on Sunday, April 9, when they visit the Phoenix Suns. Tip off is at 5:00 p.m.