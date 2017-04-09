Rangers fall to Athletics 6-1



ARLINGTON, Texas (KNTU) – For the third time in his career, Yu Darvish lost a start to the Athletics while only giving up one earned run as the Texas Rangers lost to the Oakland Athletics 6-1 in front of 44,410 fans at Globe Life Park on Saturday April 8, 2017.

The Rangers (1-4) had Darvish on the mound for his second start of the season. Texas, who won their first game of the season last night against the Athletics, tried to keep the momentum going with their ace on the mound tonight.

The Athletics (3-3) had Kendall Graveman on the mound and he was electric in his second start of the season. Graveman silenced the usually loud bats of the Rangers and had a no hitter through six innings.

Mike Napoli’s solo shot in the 7th broke up Kendall Graveman’s no-hitter and was the only run scored by the Rangers.

For the Rangers and Darvish, it was smooth sailing in innings two through four as Darvish struck out five of the 12 batters he faced. In the fifth inning Darvish gave up a double with one out to Rajai Davis, but Darvish caught Davis leaning and recorded his first career pick off and got out of the fifth still with no runs on the board.

In the sixth inning, Darvish gave up a leadoff walk to Matt Joyce followed by a double by Ryon Healy with no outs. Darvish managed to only allow one run to cross the plate that inning but that would be the end of his night.

The Athletics managed to get one more run across in the top of the seventh to increase there lead to 2-0. The Rangers meanwhile, were still hitless with two outs in the 7th as Mike Napoli stepped to the plate. Napoli crushed a first pitch homerun to center field to end the no hitter that Graveman had and at the end of the 7th inning the Rangers were trailing 2-1.

All the momentum that the Rangers had after the solo blast quickly evaporated. Kris Davis doubled with one out followed by a RBI double by Jed Lawrie with two outs that Mazara playing right field, just missed with the wind howling in the right field corner. Then with Lawrie on second a two-run homerun was hit by Yonder Alonso, his first of the season, making the score 5-1 heading into the bottom of the 8th.

The Rangers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 8th and in the 9th reliever Mike Hauschild made his major lead debut for the Rangers. He quickly found out what it felt like in the big leagues as he gave up a leadoff double by Davis followed by a single from Semien that extended the A’s lead to 6-1. Hauschild settled down after that recording his first two strikeouts of his career. In the bottom of the 9th the Athletics brought in their closer Ryan Madson who made quick work of the Rangers and the final scor was Athletics 6 and the Rangers 1.

The Rangers finish up their three-game series with the Athletics on Sunday, April 9. It will be Martin Perez on the mound with the first pitch scheduled at 2:05 p.m.