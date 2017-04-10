Charleston church killer gets life in state case



CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Developments on Monday, April 10, about a state court hearing for convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof (all times Eastern Daylight).

2:25 p.m.

Roof was given nine life sentences for the 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME Church in exchange for his guilty plea in state court.

The self-avowed white supremacist’s plea marked the end of his court cases and signaled his departure for the federal prison system, where he’ll await execution for his federal court conviction.

The deal with state prosecutors spared his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

Roof, 23, was sentenced to death earlier this year on 33 federal crimes. He was unapologetic during that trial as he listened to survivors and relatives describe the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

1:35 p.m.

Roof pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, including nine counts of murder. It was part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Survivors and relatives of victims of the church shooting had the opportunity to testify in the state court hearing before Roof was sentenced.

11:45 a.m.

A law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that Roof would go back to the Charleston County jail after his state court hearing. The official said Roof would technically be in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The official said Roof would be transferred to a Bureau of Prisons facility “in short order.” The official spoke on a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the case.