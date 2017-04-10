Charleston shooter pleads guilty in state case



CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Developments on Monday, April 10, about the state guilty plea hearing of convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof (all times Eastern Daylight).

1:35 p.m.

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pleaded guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

The 23-year-old Roof entered his plea to all state charges against him, including nine counts of murder. It’s part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Roof was sentenced to death earlier this year on 33 federal crimes. The self-avowed white supremacist was unapologetic during the trial as he listened to survivors and relatives describe the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

Those same people have the opportunity to testify before Roof is sentenced.

11:45 a.m.

2:50 a.m.

