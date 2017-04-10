Chief: Spokeswoman: 1 of 4 shot was teacher



SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) Developments on Monday, April 10, about the shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

11:28 a.m.

A spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified school district said one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher.

Maria Garcia said the shooting was believed to be a domestic dispute.

At least two students have been airlifted to a hospital.

11:20 a.m.

The police chief of San Bernardino said the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that the four victims are being treated.

He said the shooting happened in a classroom.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.