Cook County criminal judge shot to death in Chicago



CHICAGO (AP) A Cook County Circuit Court judge was shot outside his home on the South Side of Chicago.

Chicago police said Associate Judge Raymond Myles and a female acquaintance were shot shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

Myles was pronounced dead at a hospital. The unidentified woman is expected to survive.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples said at a news conference that the woman encountered someone with a gun outside the home, they exchanged words, and the woman was shot.

Myles heard the commotion and gunshot, and was shot multiple times after also exchanging words with the shooter.

Staples said it didn’t appear that any property was stolen.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans said in a statement that colleagues knew Myles “for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice.”