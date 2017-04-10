Girl recounts seeing friend, teacher get shot



SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) Developments about a shooting at an elementary school in San Bernardino (all times Pacific Daylight Time).

8:00 p.m.

People gathered at a vigil to pray for everyone affected by a murder-suicide at the elementary school.

The vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Church came hours after a man walked into his estranged wife’s North Park Elementary School classroom and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself. The incident spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terror attack just 15 months earlier.

A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith, 53, the target of the man she had married months earlier, police said.

The shooting left hundreds of distraught parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.

Staffers knew Cedric Anderson, 53, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said.

Anderson had a history of weapons, domestic violence, and possible drug charges that predated the couple’s short marriage, authorities said.

6:05 p.m.

A 9-year-old girl who was in the classroom said the man “shot everywhere,” hitting her friend and her teacher.

The girl, Marissa Perez, and her mother, Elizabeth Barajas, cried and hugged as they reunited several hours after the shooting.

Marissa was one of 15 students in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary.

Marissa, who had a small amount of blood on her sweatshirt as she talked to The Associated Press, said she hid under a table as soon as she saw the gunman.

She said the man just walked in and started shooting. She pointed to her stomach when asked where her friend got shot.

4:40 p.m.

Authorities said Anderson had posted on social media in March that his wife was “an angel.”

On what appeared to be his Facebook page, Anderson also posted photos in March with Smith.

Anderson posted a video in February saying she was “making me really happy.” In the 12-second clip, he also said, “She knows when to ignore me” as he laughed and flashed a smile. “That makes a happy marriage,” he said.

A post on what appeared to be Smith’s Facebook page invited friends to the couple’s wedding in January. Anderson posted several photos of the wedding and their honeymoon in Sedona.

4:10 p.m.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said at a news conference Smith was targeted and Anderson opened fire “very, very quickly upon entering the classroom.”

San Bernardino City Unified School District superintendent Dale Marsden said Anderson was “known to staff” at the school.

4:00 p.m.

Police Chief Burguan said Anderson and Smith had only been married for a few months and estranged for at least a month. “No one has come forward to say they saw this coming,” he said.

2:30 p.m.

Some students were reunited with their parents after the shooting.

Video from news helicopters showed lines of young children clapping and giving high-fives as they walked to meet their parents at a nearby high school.

Parents waved and cheered as they greeted their children.

12:43 p.m.

A San Bernardino police official said the two children wounded in the shooting were not the targets.

“The children we do not believe were targeted. The suspect had come to the classroom to visit the adult female [who]was in the classroom,” Police Capt. Ron Maass said.

The weapon used was a handgun, police said.

11:35 a.m.

San Bernardino Police Chief Burguan tweeted that investigators believed “the suspect is down.” He said there was no further threat to the school.

Burguan said the shooting was believed to be a murder-suicide.

11:28 a.m.

San Bernardino City Unified school district spokeswoman Maria Garcia said the shooting was believed to be a domestic dispute.

11:20 a.m.

Police Chief Burguan tweeted other student in the school were evacuated after the shooting and taken to a nearby school.