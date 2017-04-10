Gorsuch pledges to be ‘servant’ of Constitution



WASHINGTON (AP) Developments on Monday, April 10, about the swearing-in of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court (all times Eastern Daylight Time).

11:22 a.m.

Justice Neil Gorsuch thanked his former law clerks, family, and friends as he was sworn into the Supreme Court during a White House ceremony.

Gorsuch said of his former law clerks, “your names are etched in my heart forever.”

The new justice joined President Donald Trump, members of the nation’s high court and his family for a Rose Garden ceremony.

Gorsuch thanked his family for their “perseverance and patience” and his mentor, Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he served as a law clerk.

Gorsuch promised to be a “faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation.”

11:16 a.m.

Trump praised Justice Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He said Gorsuch will rule “not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law.”

In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump said in Gorsuch, Americans see “a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States.” The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as “one of the truly great justices” in the court’s history.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in during the ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk.

The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office.