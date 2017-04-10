Today in History: April 10

UNDATED (AP) Monday, April 10, is the 100th day of 2017. There are 265 days left in the year. The Jewish holiday Passover began at sunset.
- Highlight in History:
- On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
- On this date:
- In 1790, President George Washington signed the first United States Patent Act.
- In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
- In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby was first published by Scribner’s of New York.
- In 1932, German President Paul Von Hindenburg was re-elected in a runoff, with Adolf Hitler coming in second.
- In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
- In 1957, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to all shipping traffic. The canal had been closed due to wreckage resulting from the Suez Crisis.
- Also in 1957, the jury-deliberation film drama 12 Angry Men, starring Henry Fonda, premiered in Los Angeles.
- Also in 1957, John Osborne’s play The Entertainer, starring Laurence Olivier, opened in London.
- In 1967, at the Academy Awards, A Man for All Seasons won best picture of 1966; its star, Paul Scofield, was named best actor; Elizabeth Taylor received best actress for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- In 1974, Golda Meir told party leaders she was resigning as prime minister of Israel.
- In 1981, imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was declared the winner of a by-election to the British Parliament.
- In 1992, comedian Sam Kinison was killed in a car crash outside Needles, California, at age 38.
- In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
- In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military,and church officials.
- Ten years ago:
- A woman wearing an explosives vest blew herself up in the midst of 200 Iraqi police recruits in Muqdadiyah, killing 16.
- Two Russian cosmonauts and U.S. billionaire Charles Simonyi arrived at the international space station.
- DNA tests showed that former boyfriend Larry Birkhead was the father of the late Anna Nicole Smith’s baby.
- Five years ago:
- Rick Santorum quit the presidential race, clearing the way for Mitt Romney to claim the Republican nomination.
- Syrian troops defied a U.N.-brokered cease-fire plan, launching fresh attacks on rebellious areas.
- French Resistance figure Raymond Aubrac, 97, died in Paris.
- The University of Arkansas fired Bobby Petrino as its football coach, citing a “pattern of misleading” behavior that included hiring his mistress.
- One year ago:
- A massive fire erupted in a Hindu temple in southern India packed with thousands for a religious festival, killing 111 people; an unauthorized pyrotechnic display was blamed for the disaster.
- The Boston Globe published a satirical front page lampooning a potential Donald Trump candidacy; the Republican candidate responded by calling the newspaper “stupid” and “worthless.”
- Danny Willett won the Masters, shooting a closing 67 for a 5-under 283 total, after a stunning collapse by Jordan Spieth.
- Birthdays:
- Actor Max von Sydow is 88.
- Actress Liz Sheridan is 88.
- Sportscaster John Madden is 81.
- Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 70.
- Actor Steven Seagal is 66.
- Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 64.
- Actor Peter MacNicol is 63.
- Actress Olivia Brown is 60.
- Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 60.
- Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 59.
- Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 58.
- Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 57.
- Actor Jeb Adams is 56.
- Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 55.
- Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 52.
- Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 49.
- Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 48.
- Singer Kenny Lattimore is 47.
- Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 47.
- Actor David Harbour is 42.
- Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 38.
- Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 36.
- Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (TV: The Crown; Downton Abbey) is 36.
- Actress Chyler Leigh is 35.
- Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 34.
- Actor Ryan Merriman is 34.
- Singer Mandy Moore is 33.
- Actor Barkhad Abdi is 32.
- Actress Shay Mitchell is 30.
- Actor Haley Joel Osment is 29.
- Country singer Maren Morris is 27.
- Actor Alex Pettyfer is 27.
- Actress-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 26.
- Actress Daisy Ridley is 25.
- Singer-actress Sofia Carson (TV: Descendants) is 24.
- Actress Audrey Whitby is 21.
- Actress Ruby Jerins is 19.
- Thought for the day:
- “All fantasy should have a solid base in reality.” — Max Beerbohm, English critic and essayist (1872-1956).