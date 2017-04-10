Latest from KNTU:

Today in History: April 10

UNDATED (AP) Monday, April 10, is the 100th day of 2017. There are 265 days left in the year. The Jewish holiday Passover began at sunset.

  • Highlight in History:
    • On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
  • On this date:
    • In 1790, President George Washington signed the first United States Patent Act.
    • In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was incorporated.
    • In 1925, the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel The Great Gatsby was first published by Scribner’s of New York.
    • In 1932, German President Paul Von Hindenburg was re-elected in a runoff, with Adolf Hitler coming in second.
    • In 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson from the Montreal Royals.
    • In 1957, Egypt reopened the Suez Canal to all shipping traffic. The canal had been closed due to wreckage resulting from the Suez Crisis.
    • Also in 1957, the jury-deliberation film drama 12 Angry Men, starring Henry Fonda, premiered in Los Angeles.
    • Also in 1957, John Osborne’s play The Entertainer, starring Laurence Olivier, opened in London.
    • In 1967, at the Academy Awards, A Man for All Seasons won best picture of 1966; its star, Paul Scofield, was named best actor; Elizabeth Taylor received best actress for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
    • In 1974, Golda Meir told party leaders she was resigning as prime minister of Israel.
    • In 1981, imprisoned IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands was declared the winner of a by-election to the British Parliament.
    • In 1992, comedian Sam Kinison was killed in a car crash outside Needles, California, at age 38.
    • In 1998, the Northern Ireland peace talks concluded as negotiators reached a landmark settlement to end 30 years of bitter rivalries and bloody attacks.
    • In 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski, 60, was killed in a plane crash in western Russia that also claimed the lives of his wife and top Polish political, military,and church officials.
  • Ten years ago:
    • A woman wearing an explosives vest blew herself up in the midst of 200 Iraqi police recruits in Muqdadiyah, killing 16.
    • Two Russian cosmonauts and U.S. billionaire Charles Simonyi arrived at the international space station.
    • DNA tests showed that former boyfriend Larry Birkhead was the father of the late Anna Nicole Smith’s baby.
  • Five years ago:
    • Rick Santorum quit the presidential race, clearing the way for Mitt Romney to claim the Republican nomination.
    • Syrian troops defied a U.N.-brokered cease-fire plan, launching fresh attacks on rebellious areas.
    • French Resistance figure Raymond Aubrac, 97, died in Paris.
    • The University of Arkansas fired Bobby Petrino as its football coach, citing a “pattern of misleading” behavior that included hiring his mistress.
  • One year ago:
    • A massive fire erupted in a Hindu temple in southern India packed with thousands for a religious festival, killing 111 people; an unauthorized pyrotechnic display was blamed for the disaster.
    • The Boston Globe published a satirical front page lampooning a potential Donald Trump candidacy; the Republican candidate responded by calling the newspaper “stupid” and “worthless.”
    • Danny Willett won the Masters, shooting a closing 67 for a 5-under 283 total, after a stunning collapse by Jordan Spieth.
  • Birthdays:
    • Actor Max von Sydow is 88.
    • Actress Liz Sheridan is 88.
    • Sportscaster John Madden is 81.
    • Reggae artist Bunny Wailer is 70.
    • Actor Steven Seagal is 66.
    • Folk-pop singer Terre Roche (The Roches) is 64.
    • Actor Peter MacNicol is 63.
    • Actress Olivia Brown is 60.
    • Rock musician Steven Gustafson (10,000 Maniacs) is 60.
    • Singer-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is 59.
    • Rock singer-musician Brian Setzer is 58.
    • Rock singer Katrina Leskanich is 57.
    • Actor Jeb Adams is 56.
    • Olympic gold medal speedskater Cathy Turner is 55.
    • Rock musician Tim “Herb” Alexander is 52.
    • Actor-comedian Orlando Jones is 49.
    • Rock musician Mike Mushok (Staind) is 48.
    • Singer Kenny Lattimore is 47.
    • Rapper Q-Tip (AKA Kamaal) is 47.
    • Actor David Harbour is 42.
    • Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 38.
    • Actress Laura Bell Bundy is 36.
    • Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (TV: The Crown; Downton Abbey) is 36.
    • Actress Chyler Leigh is 35.
    • Pop musician Andrew Dost (fun.) is 34.
    • Actor Ryan Merriman is 34.
    • Singer Mandy Moore is 33.
    • Actor Barkhad Abdi is 32.
    • Actress Shay Mitchell is 30.
    • Actor Haley Joel Osment is 29.
    • Country singer Maren Morris is 27.
    • Actor Alex Pettyfer is 27.
    • Actress-singer AJ (AKA Amanda) Michalka is 26.
    • Actress Daisy Ridley is 25.
    • Singer-actress Sofia Carson (TV: Descendants) is 24.
    • Actress Audrey Whitby is 21.
    • Actress Ruby Jerins is 19.
  • Thought for the day:
    • “All fantasy should have a solid base in reality.” — Max Beerbohm, English critic and essayist (1872-1956).
