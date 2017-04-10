UK police to honor officer slain in Parliament attack



LONDON (AP) Police officers from across Britain lined the streets of London for a funeral procession for the policeman killed in an extremist attack in March.

Constable Keith Palmer was stabbed as he guarded the cobbled forecourt of the Palace of Westminster.

Police said Monday, April 10, the scale of the funeral was unprecedented, with two minutes of silence observed by police throughout the country.

Sara Thornton, head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said “we all want to pay honor to the ultimate sacrifice that Keith made.”

Palmer’s coffin laid overnight in a chapel at Parliament after special permission was granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The attacker killed four other victims as he rammed pedestrians on Westminster Bridge with a rented SUV.