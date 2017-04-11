Spicer suggests even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons



WASHINGTON (AP) Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday, April 11, that Adolf Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons.

Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.

Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria’s Bashar Assad, said Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.”

An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey’s health minister said test results confirm sarin gas was used.

Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons on his own people “in the same way” as Assad.