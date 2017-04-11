Today in History: April 11

UNDATED (AP) Tuesday, April 11, is the 101st day of 2017. There are 264 days left in the year.
- Highlights in History:
- On April 11, 1947, Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers played in an exhibition against the New York Yankees at Ebbets Field, four days before his regular-season debut that broke baseball’s color line. (The Dodgers won, 14-6.)
- “Monsieur Verdoux,” Charlie Chaplin’s dark comedy about a Bluebeard-like figure, received a hostile reception at its premiere in New York.
- On this date:
- In 1689, William III and Mary II were crowned as joint sovereigns of Britain.
- In 1713, the Treaty of Utrecht was signed, ending the War of the Spanish Succession.
- In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln spoke to a crowd outside the White House, saying, “We meet this evening, not in sorrow, but in gladness of heart.” (It was the last public address Lincoln would deliver.)
- In 1921, Iowa became the first state to impose a cigarette tax, at 2 cents a package.
- In 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald in Germany.
- In 1951, President Harry S. Truman relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of his commands in the Far East.
- In 1965, dozens of tornadoes raked six Midwestern states on Palm Sunday, killing 271 people.
- In 1970, Apollo 13, with astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert, blasted off on its ill-fated mission to the moon.
- In 1979, Idi Amin was deposed as president of Uganda as rebels and exiles backed by Tanzanian forces seized control.
- In 1980, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued regulations specifically prohibiting sexual harassment of workers by supervisors.
- In 1981, President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House from the hospital, 12 days after he was wounded in an assassination attempt.
- Also in 1981,Race-related rioting erupted in the Brixton district of south London.
- In 1996, 7-year-old Jessica Dubroff, who’d hoped to become the youngest person to fly cross-country, was killed along with her father and flight instructor when her plane crashed after takeoff from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
- Ten years ago:
- North Carolina’s top prosecutor dropped all charges against three former Duke University lacrosse players accused of sexually assaulting a stripper at a party, saying the athletes were innocent victims of a “tragic rush to accuse.”
- MSNBC announced it was dropping its simulcast of the “Imus in the Morning” radio program, responding to growing outrage over host Don Imus’ on-air reference to the Rutgers women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hos.” (CBS Radio followed suit the next day.)
- Author Kurt Vonnegut died in New York at age 84 and actor Roscoe Lee Browne in Los Angeles at age 84.
- Five years ago:
- George Zimmerman, the Florida neighborhood watch volunteer who fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (He was acquitted at trial.)
- A California prison panel denied parole to mass murderer Charles Manson in his 12th bid for freedom.
- A University of California task force said that UC Davis police should not have used pepper-spray on student demonstrators in an incident that prompted national outrage.
- Algeria’s first president, Ahmed Ben Bella, 95, died in Algiers.
- One year ago:
- Secretary of State John Kerry visited the memorial to Hiroshima’s atomic bombing, delivering a message of peace and hope for a nuclear-free world.
- Nationally syndicated radio host Doug Banks, a longtime fixture in Chicago radio and television, died at 57.
- Birthdays:
- Ethel Kennedy is 89.
- Actor Joel Grey is 85.
- Actress Louise Lasser is 78.
- Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Ellen Goodman is 76.
- Movie writer-director John Milius is 73.
- Actor Peter Riegert is 70.
- Movie director Carl Franklin is 68.
- Actor Bill Irwin is 67.
- Country singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 60.
- Songwriter-producer Daryl Simmons is 60.
- Rock musician Nigel Pulsford is 56.
- Actor Lucky Vanous is 56.
- Country singer Steve Azar is 53.
- Singer Lisa Stansfield is 51.
- Rock musician Dylan Keefe (Marcy Playground) is 47.
- Actor Johnny Messner is 47.
- Actor Vicellous Shannon is 46.
- Rapper David Banner is 43.
- Actress Tricia Helfer is 43.
- Rock musician Chris Gaylor (The All-American Rejects) is 38.
- Actress Kelli Garner is 33.
- Singer Joss Stone is 30.
- Actress-dancer Kaitlyn Jenkins is 25.
- Thought for the day:
- “We think in generalities, but we live in detail.” — Alfred North Whitehead, British philosopher (1861-1947).